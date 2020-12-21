Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event could impact holiday travelers. Rapidly falling temperatures could lead to flash freezing of roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&