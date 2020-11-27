Vehicles have brake lights, backup lights, turn signals, seat belts and air bags. Infants are given vaccines. Adults get shots for the flu, pneumonia, shingles. Roads feature traffic signs, lanes and curbs are painted, railings installed. Foods and drugs are monitored, meat is inspected. Products have warning stickers.
All of these are to protect you and your family from injury, sickness and death.
Another device offering protection is a mask. Simple, easy to use. Sickness and death are happening. Don't bring the COVID virus home.
Let's prove untrue what is said about us South Dakota people. Yes, we can read. Yes, our brains do process information (news) from several sources, thus allowing us to make open-minded decisions.
We are not single-file sheep. Don't be an uninformed donkey. Be smart. Mask wear shows you care!
Mac Nielsen
Wentworth, Nov. 23