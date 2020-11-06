Richard Kachel

Richard "Dick" Kachel, age 70, of Madison, TN, passed away at his home on October 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Madison, SD.
Richard John Kachel was born in Madison, South Dakota to Robert Dewanz and Beverly Delores (Rubin) Kachel on May 20, 1950. He attended school in Madison and college at South Dakota State University and Dakota State College. In 1972, he married Nancy Galloway and moved to Minneapolis where he trained in electronics and worked for Control Data.
After moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1978, he earned a certificate in computer programming and worked for the Norfolk Public Schools. In 1980, they moved to the Nashville, Tennessee area where he was a computer programmer for National Life Insurance Company. He then became a partner with Scarpino, Patterson & Associates and retired from that company, currently known as Vision Software Technologies, in 2019.
Richard enjoyed model railroads, playing snooker, and working on his classic 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air sedan. Those who knew him appreciated his intelligence and wry sense of humor. He was a beloved father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his mother in 1982 and his father in 2008.
Richard is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Kachel of Costa Mesa, California; his two children, Joanna Renee Kachel (David) Voss and John Arthur Kachel; and two grandchildren, William Kachel Voss and Elise Katherine Voss.