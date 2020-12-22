Lenice Jensen

Lenice (Abraham) Jensen, 86, died December 15, 2020 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD.
Lenice was born in Wentworth, SD April 22, 1934. She graduated from Chester High School in 1953. She married Richard Jensen February 17, 1954. After Richard completed his time in the Navy they made their home in Sioux Falls, SD. She worked at Heiberts Greenhouse for 15 years and as a seamstress at Raven Industries for 25 years.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary of Sioux Falls, Randy (Joyce) of Crooks SD and Robert of Crooks; her grandchildren, Thad, Nick, Lacey, and Luke; her great-grandchildren, Talia, Tason, Tijana, Taylor, Landon, and Layton; her great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Violet; her siblings, Marlene Rausch of Cudahy WI, Lois (Myrl) Unzelman of Crooks, Lynn Abraham of Plainsville NE and Carol Dirks of Pipestone, MN.
Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Viola Abraham; her husband Richard Jensen; and her brother Milton Abraham.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.