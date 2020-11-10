Lola Stampe

Lola J. Stampe, 88, of Brookings, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Neighborhoods at Brookview.
Private family funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020 and will be livestreamed through First Lutheran Church of Brookings or Rude's Funeral Home's Facebook page. A public viewing without family present will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, November, 15, 2020 at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings. Masks are required when attending the services.
Lola was born on February 18, 1932 in Brookings, SD, the daughter of John and Helen (Johnson) Swedlund. Unique to her life, and being a child of the depression, Lola was a part of the South Dakota State College's Home Management house, one of 10 children living in the house, after losing her mother as an infant. She was raised in the house from 1934 until 1936. From this experience she had fond memories of Ma Pierson.
Lola received her education in the Brookings Schools. On October 8, 1949, she married Kenneth Christianson in Ivanhoe, MN. From 1967 until 1972, she was employed at Red Owl Grocery Store. During this time, Lola and Ken built, owned and operated the Brookings Speedway with Lola focusing on operating the concession stand. Ken died on January 21, 1971 in Brookings.
She was united in marriage to Donald Stampe on June 30, 1972 in Brookings. She was then employed at Hillcrest and Medary Elementary Schools for 16 years in the cafeteria.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church and the church circle. She enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, going to Country Music Concerts, boating, spending time at their cabin on Lake Poinsett, wintering in Texas each year and especially spending time with family and friends.
Social by nature, Lola always had the gift of gab, always taking time to visit with anyone she came across, making them feel welcome and cared for. During her winters in Texas, Lola prided herself in teaching water aerobics and was excited when she won the shuffleboard tournament. Even as a senior herself, she was always quick to volunteer to serve senior citizen meals. She was always the life of the party, always quick with a joke, never afraid to speak her mind, yet never had a bad word against anyone.
Lola is survived by her children, Sharan Egeberg (Ron) of Brookings, SD, Sandra Beck (Jim) of Sioux Falls, SD, Lori Nelson (Greg) of Bruce, SD, Robert Christianson (Denise) of Brookings, SD, Keith Christianson (Sue) of Volga, SD, Rhonda Vostad (Craig) of Brookings, SD, David Stampe of Kansas City, Kenneth Stampe (Sarah) of Maple Valley, WA, Daryl Stampe of Daytona Beach, FL; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, Paul Skarnagel of Veblen, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, second husband, one daughter (Linda), four sisters Frances, Mabel, Blanche and Vada, and two grandsons Jonathan and Jesse.
