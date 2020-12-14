Kenneth Rahn

Kenneth W. Rahn, 93, of Flandreau, SD passed away peacefully the early morning of Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Center in Flandreau (not COVID related).
Kenneth was born May 10, 1927 at Flandreau, SD to Byron M. and Mary L. (Warrell) Rahn. He lived his entire life in Flandreau, save a short time in Denver while completing his degree at Denver University. Ken graduated from Flandreau High School in 1945 but missed his graduation ceremony because he was traveling to join the Merchant Marines. He traveled the world on the Liberty Ships SS Stratton and SS Fisher Ames to locations that included the Philippines and the Black Sea Region.
He was drafted the first time on September 25, 1946 and became a part of the occupation army in Japan. He was drafted the second time on the same date four years later -- September 25, 1950. Before shipping out, Kenneth married his love Elizabeth Fadgen on November 18, 1950 in a double ceremony with his best friend and new sister-in-law.
A few weeks later Ken was on his way to Korea. The following May, Ken lost his leg in battle but that loss never really hindered him in life or curbed his enthusiasm.
Ken and Betty were true Flandreau residents. One of Ken's proudest accomplishments was the preparation and construction of the Flier Booster Stadium as Booster president. During his lifetime, Ken served as president of Kiwanis; treasurer of Flandreau Improvement Corporation; chairman of the hospital board, the library board and Moody County Republicans; past trustee and longest member of the United Methodist Church; past commander and quartermaster of VFW; American Legion; Masonic Lodge; Eastern Star; DAV and NRA. He worked as an independent insurance agent with an office next to the Crystal Theatre for over 40 years.
Kenneth was a man of integrity, generosity, honor, and ultimately a man of his word. You could count on him in any circumstance. He supported his family, his friends, and his community always.
Kenneth is survived by 3 children, Kenneth R. (Karen) Rahn, Madison, SD, Janis Rahn Sax, Bennett, CO, and Darcy (Billy) Kennedy, Strasburg, CO; 6 grandchildren, Kenneth G., Sioux Falls, Sarah, Sioux Falls, Tiffany (Kevin), Thornton, CO, Hannah (Steven), Englewood, CO, Seth, Centennial, CO, and Allison, Aurora, CO; 5 great-grandchildren, Trinity, Charlize, Grace, Isla and Mila; his sister Doris Solem; his brother-in-law Marvin Bothel; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth (November 20, 2010), a daughter Mary Nell, sister-in-law D. Frances Bothel, brother-in-law Stanley Solem, son-in-law Carl Sax, and his parents.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery, Flandreau. Visitation with the family not present will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. Masks and social distancing are required.