Ralph Eugene Lee, age 85, of Colman, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020.
Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Friday, November 13th, at the Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman SD. Burial will be held Saturday morning in a private ceremony at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, rural Colman.
Ralph Lee was born December 3, 1934, to Frank and Doris (Vaughn) Lee of Jefferson Township, Colman, SD. He grew up in Moody County and attended school at Colman and Flandreau graduating from Flandreau High School in 1953. Upon graduation Ralph went on to study at General Beadle College in Madison for two years. He continued at Arizona State University when his parents moved to Mesa, AZ and graduated with a degree in Agriculture.
Upon graduating, Ralph taught Vocational Agriculture at Russell, MN. On September 3, 1958 Ralph married Carolyn Stassen at Marshall, MN. After two years of teaching he and his family returned to the family farm near Colman where he farmed until retiring at the age of 70.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and his six children, Randy Lee of Colman, Raymon Lee of New York City, Lisa (Rodney) Paulson of Colman, Scott (Jennifer) Lee of Sioux Falls, Lora (Brad) Hesby of Madison, Kelly (Patty) Lee of Colman; grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Caitlin, Forrest, Justin, Tobey, Ross, and Kaden; as well as six great-grandchildren and one sister, Janice (David) Cady of Phoenix, AZ.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis (Rulon) Guymon.