Toni Clarey, 50, of Carthage, died on Nov. 8, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A celebration of life is set for Sat., Nov. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cabaret in Carthage. A private funeral will be held.
Chan Hom Lee was born in Laos. She married John Clarey. He died in 2002. She owned the Cabaret; Diner 34 in Howard; and managed DeSmet's Kingsbury County Country Club.
Survivors include five children, Jonathan, Shannon, William, Phyllis and David; and six grandchildren.
Willoughby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Chan "Toni" Clarey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.