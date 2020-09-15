Catherine "Kaye" M. Hunt, 89, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Lake Madison, died on September 11, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory at 5:00 PM followed by a liturgical wake service to be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the CCHS Foundation at www.cchsnetwork.org.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mary Dressing-Kolbeck (Barry Kolbeck) of Sioux Falls, John Anderson of Sioux Falls, Betty Olberding (Doug) of Omaha, NE, and Bob Anderson of Sioux Falls; two stepdaughters, Debbie Hicks (Todd) and Mary Kenney (Mark); grandchildren, Eric Dressing (Caitlin), Kyle Dressing (Billie Jo), Candace Richter, Randi Watkins (Patrick), Kellen Kolbeck and Jess Gimble; three great-grandchildren, Maddison, Fisher and Abigail; one half-brother, Mike Tannehill (Rhonda); and many other relatives and friends.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Edna Regan; son, James Anderson; husband, Eugene Hunt; and Jack Anderson. A more complete obituary and link to view her funeral Mass online is available at www.georgeboom.com.