Vernon Olson, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to Heaven on September 16, 2020 while under hospice care at the Madison Regional Health System at the age 89.
There will be no formal public visitation with the family present. The funeral chapel will be open so that one can sign the register book, drop a sympathy card, or pay their respects to Vernon on Sunday, September 20th between the hours of 2 PM-4 PM at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
A private family funeral will be 10:30 AM on Monday, September 21st at Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page and a link will be added to our website. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund or Prairie Queen Cemetery.
Vernon Irving Olson was born October 26, 1930 at the Madison Hospital, the son of Albert and Alvina (Nelson) Olson. He grew up on the farm south of Nunda, SD. He was the 2nd of 5 children. He attended South Prairie Grade School and moved on to Rutland High School, graduating in 1948.
On September 15, 1951, Vernon was united in marriage to Betty Stratton. They were married 69 years and 1 day and to this union four children were born, Linda, Myron, Michael and Loren.
He continued to farm with his father and helped build the big barn on the farm. Vernon loved farming and took good care of the land. He loved woodworking and gave to his grandkids. He always believed in making things better than it was.
He was on several boards in Nunda and Madison. Vernon was a lifelong member of Prairie Queen Church, later transferring to Grace Lutheran Church, Nunda.
In his spare time, Vernon would take Betty riding on their motorcycle taking trips. Upon his retirement, they moved into Madison in 1996. He continued to help with the harvest, running the tractor and grain cart thru his 89th birthday just last year. While in retirement, he delivered cars for Prostrollo Auto for 20 years, which he enjoyed very much.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Madison; daughter, Linda (Bill) Nelson of Dell Rapids; son, Michael (Jackie) Olson of Nunda; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Mavis (Mark) Peltier and Kim (Dan) Nordling, both of Madison; brother, Carroll (June) Olson of Wentworth; sister, Joyce Hilden of Spearfish; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Olson of Nunda, Esther Stratton of Sioux Falls and Bonnie Stratton of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Myron and Loren Olson; brother, Ivan Olson; infant brother, David; granddaughter, Lori; and infant granddaughter; brothers-in-law, Robert Stratton, Sheldon Stratton and Floyd Hilden.