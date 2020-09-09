Pizza Hut permanently closes S.D. locations, including Madison

(Editor's note: The following is written by Rosemary McCoy for SiouxFalls.Business.)
The only dine-in Pizza Hut in Sioux Falls has closed permanently, along with at least six other locations across the state.
The restaurant at 2501 W. 12th St. in Sioux Falls has a note on the door directing customers to other locations in the city, which offer only carryout and delivery.
One of three locations in Rapid City also has been closed. Other South Dakota towns that lost Pizza Huts are Madison, Vermillion, Chamberlain, Spearfish and Box Elder. The Brookings restaurant is closed, but an employee said he was not sure if it would be permanent.
The Pizza Huts are owned by Kansas-based NPC International, which filed for bankruptcy in July. The company, which is the largest franchise owner of Pizza Huts, reached an agreement in August with Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands to close up to 300 underperforming locations and the sell the rest. Going into the bankruptcy, it had more than 1,200 locations, including four in Sioux Falls and 16 across the state.
When asked about the timing and extent of the closures, NPC responded with this statement:
"As part of our restructuring process, we made the very difficult decision to close a number of restaurants. We did not take this decision lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees. Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success. NPC continues to operate many other Pizza Hut restaurants across the country, which remain open for business, supported by our 23,000 dedicated employees who are ready to serve our customers."