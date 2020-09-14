Gordon Hagemann, 88, of Madison, died on March 21, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System.
A memorial service will be held on Fri., Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Ramona. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Hagemann was born on May 13, 1931. He married Lois Beyer on Oct. 28, 1954.
Survivors include his wife, Lois of Madison; children, Connie Wall, Craig, Brenda Franken and Barbara Kipp.
