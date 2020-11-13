Michael Denne, 69, of Mitchell, SD, died Friday, November 06, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at the Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service.
Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. A live-stream of the video may be viewed at: https://fb.me/e/d0SVux4EZ.
Michael Denne was born on July 25, 1951 to Ronald and Lorraine (Hinnenkamp) Denne in St. Cloud, MN. In 1958 the family moved to Mitchell, and in 1959 they established Ron's Bicycle and Locksmith Shop. On May 14, 1971 Mike was united in marriage to Gail Yusten in Mitchell, SD. In 1971 they moved to Lead, SD where Mike worked for Homestake Goldmines. From 1973-74 they resided in Rock Falls, IL, until they made there way back to Mitchell.
After returning to Mitchell, Mike began his life-long career as second-generation owner of Ron's Bicycle and Locksmith Shop. In the last 22 years he worked side by side with his youngest son Cody. He took great pride in his work as a locksmith, and would point out where he had done lock work while driving around.
Mike's early hobbies were building a Harley Davidson Knucklehead Chopper with his dad, trap shooting, mud runs, car races, playing in a pool league, and hunting with his children. Later on in life Mike's pride and joy in life were his grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed attending their sporting events of hockey, softball, football and volleyball. Mike also enjoyed going to Jamie's cabin in Minnesota.
Mike also had a passion for old cars. He loved his '67 Chevelle SS and his '56 Chevy. Also in his later years, Mike kept busy at his shed messing around with all his treasures.
Mike is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Tayla Thompson of Mitchell; sons, Jamie (Tina) Denne of Madison, SD, Cory Denne of Mitchell, and Cody (Kourtney) Denne of Mitchell; grandchildren, Sydney (Mike) Toebes, Briana Hofer, Zac Hofer (special friend, Brenna Walz), Madyson Thompson, Oakley, Aspen, Parker, Paxton and Kollins Denne; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Greyson; siblings, Judy (Gaylenn) Ozanne and Debbie Connor both of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gary, and father-in-law, Kenneth Yusten.