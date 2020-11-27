Four Howard Tigers and two Chester Flyers were named to the Class 9A All-State Football team, which is chosen by the S.D. High School Football Coaches Association.
Howard players on offense were seniors Riley Genzlinger and Samuel Callies. Senior Jaxon Kampshoff and junior Ty Beyer were named to the defensive unit.
Chester freshman Jovi Wolf was selected to the offensive unit while junior Ryan Benson was named to the special teams unit.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland junior Will Matson was an honorable mention selection.
Genzlinger had 100 carries for 735 yards and 12 catches this season for 167 yards. He scored 20 touchdowns.
Callies helped the Tigers to gain 3,790 and 58 touchdowns.
Kampshoff recorded 81 tackles with nine sacks. Beyer recorded 97 tackles with one fumble recovery.
Wolf grabbed 34 passes for 654 yards for an average of 19.2 yards per catch and scored 13 touchdowns for the Flyers.
Benson booted 23 of 25 PATs and hit two of three field goals. His longest field goal was 35 yards.
All-State Team
Offense
Quarterback: Tyce Ortman, Canistota-Freeman
Fullback: Riley Genzlinger, Howard
Running Back: Colton Collins, Lyman
Running Back: Bridger Amiotte, Wall
Running Back: Ty Cramer, Warner
Wide Receiver: Jovi Wolf, Chester
Wide Receiver: Hank Kraft, Timber Lake
Tight End: Landon Leidholt, Warner
Offensive Line: Samuel Callies, Howard
Offensive Line: Clayton Smith, Canistota-Freeman
Offensive Line: Cole Papendick, Canistota-Freeman
Offensive Line: Alex Braun, Warner
Athlete: Ethan McCune, DeSmet
Athlete: Isaac Sumption, North Border
Defense
Defensive Line: Jesse Schall, Sully Buttes
Defensive Line: Jaxon Kampshoff, Howard
Defensive Line: Zach Geditz, Ipswich-Edmunds Central
Defensive Line: Wyatt Bray, Britton-Hecla
Linebacker: Ty Beyer, Howard
Linebacker: Jackson McNeil, Warner
Linebacker: Logan Katzer, Canistota-Freeman
Linebacker: Luke Peterson, Ipswich-Edmunds Central
Defensive Back: Matthew Hettich, Ipswich-Edmunds Central
Defensive Back: Cedar Amiotte, Wall
Defensive Back: Isiah Robertson, Canistota-Freeman
Special Teams
Blair Blasius, Wall and Ryan Benson, Chester
Honorable Mention
Coy Determan, Gregory; Taron Serr, Burke; Kalen Gerry, DeSmet; Garret Kerkvliet, Castlewood; Norman Livermont, Wall, Tegun Spring, Wall, Will Matson, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland; Carson Kirwan, Castlewood and Josh McQaurie, Ipswich-Edmunds Central