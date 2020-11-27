Four Howard Tigers and two Chester Flyers were named to the Class 9A All-State Football team, which is chosen by the S.D. High School Football Coaches Association.

Howard players on offense were seniors Riley Genzlinger and Samuel Callies. Senior Jaxon Kampshoff and junior Ty Beyer were named to the defensive unit.

Chester freshman Jovi Wolf was selected to the offensive unit while junior Ryan Benson was named to the special teams unit.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland junior Will Matson was an honorable mention selection.

Genzlinger had 100 carries for 735 yards and 12 catches this season for 167 yards. He scored 20 touchdowns.

Callies helped the Tigers to gain 3,790 and 58 touchdowns.

Kampshoff recorded 81 tackles with nine sacks. Beyer recorded 97 tackles with one fumble recovery.

Wolf grabbed 34 passes for 654 yards for an average of 19.2 yards per catch and scored 13 touchdowns for the Flyers.

Benson booted 23 of 25 PATs and hit two of three field goals. His longest field goal was 35 yards.

All-State Team

Offense

Quarterback: Tyce Ortman, Canistota-Freeman

Fullback: Riley Genzlinger, Howard

Running Back: Colton Collins, Lyman

Running Back: Bridger Amiotte, Wall

Running Back: Ty Cramer, Warner

Wide Receiver: Jovi Wolf, Chester

Wide Receiver: Hank Kraft, Timber Lake

Tight End: Landon Leidholt, Warner

Offensive Line: Samuel Callies, Howard

Offensive Line: Clayton Smith, Canistota-Freeman

Offensive Line: Cole Papendick, Canistota-Freeman

Offensive Line: Alex Braun, Warner

Athlete: Ethan McCune, DeSmet

Athlete: Isaac Sumption, North Border

Defense

Defensive Line: Jesse Schall, Sully Buttes

Defensive Line: Jaxon Kampshoff, Howard

Defensive Line: Zach Geditz, Ipswich-Edmunds Central

Defensive Line: Wyatt Bray, Britton-Hecla

Linebacker: Ty Beyer, Howard

Linebacker: Jackson McNeil, Warner

Linebacker: Logan Katzer, Canistota-Freeman

Linebacker: Luke Peterson, Ipswich-Edmunds Central

Defensive Back: Matthew Hettich, Ipswich-Edmunds Central

Defensive Back: Cedar Amiotte, Wall

Defensive Back: Isiah Robertson, Canistota-Freeman

Special Teams

Blair Blasius, Wall and Ryan Benson, Chester

Honorable Mention

Coy Determan, Gregory; Taron Serr, Burke; Kalen Gerry, DeSmet; Garret Kerkvliet, Castlewood; Norman Livermont, Wall, Tegun Spring, Wall, Will Matson, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland; Carson Kirwan, Castlewood and Josh McQaurie, Ipswich-Edmunds Central