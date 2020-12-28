The Howard Tigers picked up two wins during the McCook Central/Montrose quadrangular on Tuesday at Salem.
Howard rolled past Garretson 57-21 and beat Parker 42-31 before dropping a match to McCook Central/Montrose 58-18.
Two Tigers went through the quadrangular unbeaten. Lane Miller and John Callies each picked up three wins on the night.
Miller recorded two wins at 145 and one win at 152. Callies registered three wins at 160 pounds.
Miller pinned Garretson's Tayson Swatek in 1:51 in the 145-pound class. Miller went up one class against the Parker Pheasants and recorded a 3:18 pin against Zanto Centeno at 152.
Miller returned to the 145-pound class against McCook Central/Montrose and won by a forfeit.
Callies had a forfeit win against the Blue Dragons. Callies recorded a 1:37 pin against Jake Stone of Parker and closed the night with a 1:37 pin against McCook Central/Montrose's Will Rotert.