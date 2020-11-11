The Chester Lady Flyers and the Colman-Egan Hawks punched their tickets to the State B Volleyball Tournament, which starts next Thursday at Huron.
The Lady Flyers down the Freeman Flyers 3-0 (25-23, 25-16 and 25-13) in a SoDak 16 match at Chester on Tuesday.
Ella Pry, Breckyn Ewoldt and Serena Larson each had eight kills for the winners. Pry also had three blocks.
Jayda Kenyon had five ace serves and two blocks. Carly Becker added two ace serves. Kenna Brown recorded a match-high 32 set assists for the Lady Flyers. Emery Larson led the Chester with six digs.
Rijjy Peterson had a big match for Freeman with eight kills and one block. Kate Miller had six kills and two blocks. Cara Maske led the Flyers with 21 set assists. Lily Wipf recorded 10 digs and Erin Uecker added nine digs.
Chester (21-2) will be the third seed in the State Tournament and will face Faulkton 18-5 overall in the first round at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Colman-Egan 3, Kadoka 0
C-E Hawks soared past the Kadoka Kougars 3-0 (25-16, 25-15 and 25-13) on Tuesday at Colman to earn a trip to the State B Tournament.
Olivia Baumberger had 10 kills and six blocks for the Hawks. Mackenzie Hemmer added nine kills, seven digs and two ace serves.
Hailey Larson recorded seven kills, a team-high 10 blocks and three ace serves. Braiden Westley has a match-high 13 set assists, 11 digs, five blocks and three ace serves for the winners. Elizabeth Moore led the Hawks with 12 digs. Kennedi Landis chipped in with 11 set assists.
Jade Hutchinson had a big match for the Kougars with eight kills, 19 digs and one ace serve. Jordan Grimes had a team-high nine set assists while Sammi Stout registered eight assists. Andi Stone recorded 10 digs.
Colman-Egan (24-3 will be the fourth seed and take on Bridgewater-Emery (21-2) in the first round at 2 p.m. on Nov. 19.