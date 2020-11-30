Dakota State University's Trojans hit the hardwood for the second time this season on Friday at the Draemel Classic in Fremont, Neb.
The Midland Warriors, playing their seventh game, downed the Trojans 64-51 in a non-conference battle.
Midland held a 33-24 halftime advantage.
DSU made 22 of 59 field goals, 37.3%, and just 4 of 18 from three-point range, 22.2%. The Trojans made 3 of 11 free throws, 27.3%, and pulled down 34 rebounds.
Josh McGreal tossed in 17 points and dished out three assists to pace the Trojans. Ronnie Latting added 10 counters and a game-high eight rebounds.
Jordan Lynn also had three assists for the Trojans.
Midland drained 25 of 62 field goals, 40.3%, and 11 of 31 three-pointers, 35.5%. The Warriors were close to perfect from the charity stripe, 3-of-4, 75%, and grabbed 41 rebounds.
Kyle Castille tossed in 20 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Warriors. Bo Sandquist added 11 counters.
Jake Rueschhoff dished out a game-high 10 assists for the winners while Josh Lambert pulled down six rebounds.
DSU (0-2) will go to Mitchell on Wednesday to face Dakota Wesleyan in a 7 p.m. non-conference clash.