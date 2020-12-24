The Howard Tigers swept the Freeman Flyers in a basketball doubleheader on Monday at Howard.
In the girls game, the Lady Tigers led at every quarter stop en route to a 50-41 win.
Howard made 19 of 60 field goals, 31.7%, and 11 of 17 free throws, 64.7%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 38 rebounds.
Kenedy Koepsell poured in 21 points to pace the Lady Tigers. Kate Connor and Trinity Palmquist each scored 10 points. Connor grabbed 17 rebounds and Palmquist had three steals.
Freeman made 14 of 51 field goals, 27.5%, and 10 of 21 free throws, 47.6%. The Flyers snared 32 rebounds.
Kate Miller had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Rijjy Peterson added 10 counters for the Flyers.
BOYS
Howard shot 63.8% from the field (37-58) and rolled to an 89-14 win over the Flyers in the boys game.
The Tigers hit 9 of 14 from the charity stripe, 64.3%, and pulled down 44 rebounds.
Howard had three players who hit double digits. Tisyn Spader led the way with 24 points. Sam Aslesen had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Luke Koepsell added 10 counters. Ryder Erickson dished out six assists for Howard.
Freeman made 5 of 38 field goals, 13.2%, and 4 of 10 free throws, 40%. The Flyers pulled down 17 rebounds.