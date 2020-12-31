Trojans outlast Chargers in non-conference battle

Morgan Koepsell was one rebound shy of a double-double in propelling the Dakota State Trojans to an 82-76 non-conference win over the Briar Cliff Chargers Wednesday night at the DSU Fieldhouse.
Koepsell ended the game with 28 points, hitting 12 of 13 field goals and draining all four of her free throw attempts. She also had nine rebounds.
Briar Cliff held a 25-20 lead after one period. The Trojans held a slim one point advantage at intermission 41-40.
The Trojans outscored the Chargers 41-36 in the second half.
DSU made 33 of 59 field goals, 55.9%, and hit 7-of-19 three-pointers, 36.8%. The Trojans drained 9-of-12 free throws, 75%, and grabbed 34 rebounds.
Savannah Walsdorf added 13 points for DSU while Jessi Giles chipped in with 12 counters and had five steals.
Lexi Robson scored eight points and dished out nine of the Trojans' 24 assists. Courtney Menning had five assists for the winners.
Briar Cliff made 27 of 62 field goals, 43.5%, and connected on 6-of-21 from behind the three-point arc, 28.6%. The Chargers hit 16 of 25 from the charity stripe, 64%, and pulled down 33 rebounds.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 26 points for the Chargers while Konnor Sudmann added 15 points. Payton Slaughter and Mya Hendry each scored 12 points. Hendry pulled down 14 rebounds.
Kennedy Benne dished out eight of the Chargers' 22 assists.
DSU (10-3 overall) will swing back into action on Jan. 8 when they host Valley City State University in a North Star Athletic Association contest with action starting at 5:30 p.m.