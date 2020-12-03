The Dakota Wesleyan University Tigers went on a late scoring surge in the first half to build a 48-32 lead and went on to post an 81-63 non-conference win over the Dakota State University Trojans in men's basketball on Wednesday at the Mitchell Corn Palace.
DWU outscored the Trojans 17-6 in the last 5:25 of the first half to grab the 16-point lead.
DSU made 27 of 59 field goals, 45.8%, and 6 of 12 from three-point range, 50%. The Trojans hit 3 of 7 free throws, 42.9%, and pulled down 23 rebounds.
Josh McGreal tossed in 24 points to pace the Trojans. He also went over the 1,000-point plateau in the first half of the game.
Gavin Schipper added 12 counters for the Trojans. Ronnie Latting snared nine rebounds.
DWU made 32 of 61 field goals, 52.5%, and 9 of 24 three-pointers, 37.5%. The Tigers drained all eight of their free throws and grabbed 32 rebounds.
Nick Harden scored 24 points and dished out five assists to lead the Tigers. Koln Oppold and Ace Zorr each scored 16 counters while Jeffrey Schuch chipped in with 10.
Oppold pulled down nine rebounds and Zorr had four blocked shots.
DSU (0-3) will host Bellevue on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a North Star Athletic Association contest.
On Sunday, DSU will host Oak Hills (Minn.) in a non-conference clash at 3 p.m.