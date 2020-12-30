A slow start hampered the Chester Lady Flyers at the Huron Holiday Classic on Tuesday. The Jones County Coyotes outscored the Lady Flyers 20-7 after one period and went on to down Chester 67-42.
Jones County held a 33-19 halftime advantage.
Chester made 14 of 34 field goals, 41.2% and connected on 6-of-13 free throws, 61.9%. The Lady Flyers pulled down 30 rebounds.
Emery Larson scored 14 points and had two steals to pace the Lady Flyers. Lexis Siemonsma added 11 counters and snared five rebounds.
Emmerson Eppard chipped in with seven points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds for Chester.
Jones County made 21 of 43 field goals, 48.8% and drained 20 of 33 free throws, 60.6%. The Coyotes grabbed 18 rebounds.
Jadyn Jensen poured in a game-high 27 points for the winners. She also had two assists and six steals.
Mallory Valburg added 17 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Jolie Dugan chipped in with 10 counters for Jones County.
Chester (1-6 overall) is scheduled to play its next at Colman on Jan. 12.