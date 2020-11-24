Trojans overcome early deficit to gain 37-28 win over Comets

Dakota State University's Trojans erased a 14-0 deficit and downed the Mayville State University Comets 37-28 on Thursday at Mayville, N.D., in a North Star Athletic Association gridiron battle.
The Comet scored twice in the first quarter. Creighton Pfau tossed a 16-yard scoring strike to Josh Portillo, and Jason Nelson later scored on a seven-yard run. Max Cooper kicked both of the extra points.
DSU cut the deficit in half, 14-7, early in the second period. Tyler Tappe tossed a 17-yard scoring strike to Josh Giles and Caleb Nielsen kicked the extra point.
The Trojans' defense got into the scoring act next. Noah Guse picked off a Pfau pass and returned it 68 yards to paydirt. Nielsen kicked the extra point and the score was deadlocked at 14-14.
Dajshon Keel picked up a fumble for the Trojans and returned it for a touchdown. Nielsen booted the extra point and the Trojans enjoyed a 21-14 lead.
DSU recorded a safety to put the Trojans on top 23-14.
Trojan Brenner Furlong scored on a 9-yard run and Nielsen added the extra point for a 30-14 halftime advantage for DSU.
DSU stretched its lead to 37-14 in the third quarter. Tappe tossed an eight-yard strike to Giles and Nielsen added the extra-point kick.
Mayville State scored twice in the final quarter. Cole Dukart scored on a one-yard plunge and Pfau tossed a 12-yard scoring strike to Elijah Roundtree. Pfau tossed a two-point conversion pass to Cooper after the first fourth-quarter touchdown.
DSU had 254 total yards, 125 rushing and 129 passing. Tappe finished the game with 47 yards rushing on 13 carries. Furlong added 42 yards rushing on eight attempts.
Zach Brooks was 3 of 10 passing for 70 yards with one interception. Tappe was 6 of 9 passing for 59 yards.
Keel caught three passes for 44 yards. Giles caught three passes for 35 yards. Jacob Hirsch caught two passes for 47 yards for DSU.
Mayville State had 244 total yards, 30 rushing and 214 passing. Dukart had 43 yards rushing on eight attempts.
Pfau was 18 of 30 passing for 214 with three interceptions.
Roundtree caught five passes for 63 yards.
Braedon Wallenstein and Conner Tordsen each had six tackles for the Trojans (3 solo, 3 assists). Guse had two interceptions while Gustavo Bonilla had one interception.
Austin DeLaroque had 12 tackles for Mayville (4-8).
DSU closed the fall portion of the schedule with a 3-5 record and will wait until the spring season to see if it can make up its NSAA game with Mayville State.