The Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals swept the Chester Flyers in a non-conference basketball doubleheader at Chester on Monday night.
In the girls game, the Cardinals raced to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in posting a 53-37 win.
Chester made 10 of 21 free throws, 48%, and grabbed 21 rebounds. The Lady Flyers had four steals.
Emmerson Eppard scored 10 points and Breckyn Ewoldt added nine for Chester.
Emery Larson pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists for Chester. Lexis Siemonsma had two steals.
Dell Rapids St. Mary made 11 of 19 free throws, 58%, and pulled down 25 rebounds. The Cardinals had eight steals.
Ella Griffin tossed in 20 points and dished out two of the Cardinals' five assists. Ella Heinitz scored 18 points and had seven rebounds and three steals.
Chester is currently 1-5.
BOYS
It was a duplicate in the boys game. The Cardinals opened up a 21-7 lead after one period and went on to post a 70-35 win.
Chester made 8 of 17 free throws, 47%, and snared 22 rebounds. The Flyers dished out seven assists and had three steals.
Stratton Eppard and Brock Wages each had 10 points for the Flyers. Wages added eight rebounds and two steals. Ryan Benson dished out four assists for Chester.
Dell Rapids St. Mary made 8 of 15 free throws, 53%, and had 36 rebounds. The Cardinals had 13 assists.
Connor Libis tossed in 26 points and had three assists to pace the winners. Sam Palmer added 12 counters and three assists. Max Herber recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Chester is currently 2-4.
The Flyers will host Estelline/Hendricks in the Entringer Scholarship Classic on Thursday. Action will begin at 10:45 a.m. with the junior varsity contest, followed by the varsity game at 12:30 p.m.