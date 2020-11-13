Trojans slay Red Raiders in non-conference action

The Dakota State University women's basketball team stayed hot during the early portion of the season, derailing the Northwestern Red Raiders 77-63 at Orange City, Iowa, on Wednesday night.
DSU made 27-of-51 field goals, 52.9%, compared to Northwestern's 31.4%, 22 of 70.
The Trojans held a 21-16 lead after one period and stretched the lead to 33-25 at halftime.
DSU drained 6-of-17 3-pointers, 35.3%, and 17-of-19 free throws, 89.5%. The Trojans pulled down 42 rebounds.
Three Trojans hit double digits in scoring, led by Morgan Koepsell with 16 points and eight rebounds. Elsie Aslesen chipped in 14 counters and three blocks. Savannah Walsdorf added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Lexi Robson had four of DSU's 14 assists.
Northwestern made 8-of-26 3-pointers, 30.8%, and made 11-of-14 from the charity stripe, 78.6%. The Red Raiders pulled down 30 rebounds.
Molly Schany and Devyn Kemble each scored 15 points for the Red Raiders. Schany grabbed nine rebounds. Sammy Blum dished out six assists.
DSU (3-2 is on the road for a non-conference with Trinity Bible College on Saturday at Ellendale, N.D. Action will start at 2 p.m.