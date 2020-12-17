Madison splits conference matches at Tea

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team split a pair of Dakota XII Conference matches at the Tea Area quadrangular on Tuesday night.
In the first dual, the 12th-ranked Tea Area Titans rolled past the Bulldogs 58-15. Madison was able to pick up just three wins against the Titans.
Madison's Truman Stoller, ranked No. 3 in the Class A 120-pound class, picked up a thrilling 7-4 decision win over Maddix Slykhuis.
Bulldog Sutton Bern at 160 pounds earned a pin against Matthew Halbur; no time was reported.
The other Madison win was a forfeit win by Sam Olson at 138 pounds.
"Our kids wrestled without much intensity in our dual against Tea," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "I felt that Tea was way more aggressive, and we will need to match that intensity not only on the mat but in the practice room as well. The good news is that we have time to make the necessary adjustments before the end of the year."
In the second match of the night, Madison gained a 54-30 win over the Lennox Orioles.
Stoller, Olson and Bern all had forfeit wins and went 2-0 for the night.
Riley Kearin and Lucas Johnson each picked up a pin against the Orioles.
Kearin pinned Dawson Anderson in 1:06 in the 170-pound bout. Johnson pinned Sergio Murrillo in 1:12 in the 182-pound class.
"We wrestled a bit better in the match against Lennox," Waba said. "We have a nice group of kids, and we are looking forward to the rest of the season with them. We will put in the time and get better every day."
Madison will be back on the mats on Saturday at the Madison Invitational with action starting at 9 a.m.