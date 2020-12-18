The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the holiday season looks this year. That includes how the annual Christmas dinner will be served at VFW Post 2638 in Madison.
This year, take-home dinners will be served curbside or meals can be delivered to homes, according the Pat Callies, who has helped to prepare the dinner for 25 years.
"Due to COVID, we have to rearrange everything," she said.
Usually, the volunteer crew serves around 160 meals, many to people who choose to dine in for the fellowship. This year, Callies isn't sure how many to expect.
"We're hoping for 100, but more would be better," she said.
Despite the uncertainties, the menu is not changing. The meal will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, cole slaw, a bun and a sweet.
Those who choose to pick up their dinners will indicate how many meals they need when they arrive at the VFW parking lot. The meals will be prepared in the kitchen and delivered in the parking lot.
There is no charge, but a freewill donation is accepted. Freewill donations, and donations from the VFW as well as several local businesses, enable the volunteers to offer the meal each year.
Callies chuckled when she described how one donor has become a volunteer. A local farmer donates the potatoes each year.
"He used to drop them off and leave," she said. Now he stays and joins the crew peeling potatoes, laughing and having a good time with the others, she said.
Christmas dinner will be served between 12-2 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Callies would welcome calls from individuals placing orders, even if they plan to pick up the meals, to assist her in planning. She can be reached at 605-480-3647 or at 605-256-3182.