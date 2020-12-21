Connie Pardy

Our loving mother, Connie Lou (Tucker) Pardy, age 81, of Howard, SD, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Inurnment will follow at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Madison, SD.
Connie was born March 18, 1939 in Madison, SD to Dallas and Malo (Conn) Tucker. She attended elementary and high school in Madison, SD then continued her education graduating with a teaching degree from General Beadle College in Madison, SD.
Connie Lou married the love of her life, Thomas Robert Pardy, November 26, 1960 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Rapid City, SD. To this union they were blessed with six children. They celebrated 58 anniversaries before Tom's death in 2019.
Growing up, Connie was a "cow-girl" at heart. One of her favorite memories as a girl was lying on her horse's back reading books while roaming the field next to her family home. She loved horses; anytime she could be with them she was happy.
Connie was a stay-at-home-mom, devoting her life to her children and husband. She was an exceptional mother and wife who cared deeply for her family. She was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children, Jack (Sandy) of Ocanto Falls, WI, Thomas (Crystal) of Billings, MT, Mike (Cathi, deceased) of Rowlett, TX, Kimberly of Londonderry, NH, Pat (Tracy) of Howard, SD and Mat (Paula) of Sioux Falls, SD; her 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Roger of California.
She was predeceased by both of her parents and 4 siblings Gene, Ken, Glen, and Bud.
Friends are invited to make a donation in her name to Whispering Winds Assisted Living Center, 700 S Main St, Howard, SD 57349, Attn: Kim.
Our family is very appreciative of the wonderful care and comfort provided to our parents while respecting their dignity and always showing love. We are eternally grateful to the entire staff!
