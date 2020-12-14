Carter Bergheim hit two free throws with less than three seconds in the game to lift Madison past the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in a Dakota XII clash on Saturday night at Elkton.
Madison trailed 49-48 when Bergheim stepped to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 attempt and sank both shots, giving the Bulldogs a 50-49 win.
The Bulldogs held a 26-18 halftime lead before the Huskies came storming back. EPJ outscored Madison 16-11 in the third period; however, the Bulldogs still led 37-34 after three quarters.
Madison made 20 of 52 field goals, 38.5%, and 6 of 18 free throws, 33.3%. The Bulldogs drained 4 of 6 free throws, 66.7%, and pulled down 34 rebounds.
Aspen Dahl scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Bergheim ended the game with 11 points and three rebounds. Connor Hively chipped in with 10 counters and a team-high eight rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dillon Bickett and Nate Ricke with six points each and Logan Allbee with two points. Allbee dished out five assists and snared four rebounds.
Elk Point-Jefferson made 18 of 52 field goals, 34.6%, and 4 of 17 from three-point range, 23.5%. The Huskies connected on 9 of 15 free throws, 60%, and grabbed 37 rebounds.
Tyler Goehring scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Huskies. Nathan Buenger snared nine rebounds while Riley Schmitz dished out six assists.
Madison (1-0 overall and in conference) will go to Tri-Valley for a conference showdown with the Mustangs on Tuesday. Action in the doubleheader begins at 4 p.m. with the C game followed by junior varsity and varsity games.