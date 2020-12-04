The Madison Bulldogs used one pin, a major decision and five forfeits to down the Milbank Bulldogs 40-28 in the wrestling season-opener for both teams on Thursday.
"We were able to get the season started, and we are really excited about that," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "We have been working hard in the room to start the season but certainly have a lot of work to do."
Riley Kearin, wrestling in the 170-lb division, picked up the only pin for Madison. He pinned Nick Trevett in 1:30.
Isaac Henry recorded a major decision win over Noah Garcia 12-0 at 126.
Picking up forfeit wins for Madison were Brayden Gust (102), Carson Wolf (113), Truman Stoller (120), Sam Olson (138) and Sutton Bern (160).
"With a lot of new faces in our lineup, I thought that the first night went as expected," Waba said. "We have to transition better from practice to competition and be mentally ready. I think that will come in time."
Madison will not have long in the practice room. The Bulldogs will go to Flandreau for the Flandreau Invitational Tournament on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.