Staff with the Madison Central School District sent emails to local families over the weekend, announcing the discovery of new positive cases of coronavirus at Madison's public schools.
The district staff reported to parents and guardians that a student or staff member at Madison Elementary School, two students or staff members at Madison Middle School and a student or staff member at Madison High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The families were notified about the elementary- and middle-school cases on Friday afternoon and about the high school case on Saturday afternoon.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced that the four positive diagnoses did not involve any close contacts for the schools. Jorgenson stated in the emails that despite the lack of any close contacts, school staff would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases involving the public schools.