The Madison City Commission will consider adopting a resolution that would direct property owners in several neighborhoods in the city to build sidewalks when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners tabled the same resolution last week so they could inspect the properties outlined in the resolution. During the commissioners' Dec. 21 meeting, property owners expressed concerns about the installation work damaging trees on their lots, about the need for the sidewalks, and about other issues.
The commissioners plan to conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology. Interested parties can join the meeting via Zoom on the internet at https://zoom.us/j/93576492587 using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can also connect to the meeting using a phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and providing the meeting ID number of 935-7649-2587.
City officials have provided supplementary agenda information about Monday's meeting available at the city's website at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign paperwork intended for the Federal Emergency Management Agency related to September 2019 flooding that damaged the Park Creek channel.
-- Hearing the first reading of changes to some appropriations in the 2020 municipal budget.
-- Approving a decrease in the recycling fund's depreciation reserve, amounting to $63,700.
-- Approving the elimination of the garbage-container reserve in the city's solid-waste fund, amounting to $15,110.
-- Reviewing and awarding the bid(s) related to the purchase of chemicals used for the operation of the municipal water-treatment plant.
-- Discussing any updated information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.