Madison's commissioners last week approved plans for a 2021 new sidewalk construction program when they approved a resolution declaring the need for installing pedestrian walkways in six neighborhoods next summer.
The city commissioners acknowledged and read Resolution 2020-34, which declared a necessity for building new sidewalks on properties bundled into six smaller projects.
The six projects are identified by the neighborhoods:
-- S. Grant Ave. between S.E 4th St. and Silver Creek Circle.
-- N.W. 1st St. between N. Liberty and N. Chicago avenues.
-- N. Josephine Ave. between N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th streets.
-- S.W. 4th St. between S. Union and S. Egan avenues.
-- Olive Ave. between N.W. 2nd and S.W. 2nd streets.
-- N. Union Ave. between N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th streets.
The proposed resolution was filed with the Madison Finance Office, and all property owners and interested persons can request to examine the document. The commissioners will consider any objections to the proposed resolution by the involved property owners.
Within the proposed resolution, Madison officials have scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at City Hall. The city commissioners will listen to any testimony regarding the 2021 sidewalk project during the hearing. Those persons wishing to provide written comments for considerations during the hearing should deliver them to the city finance office at City Hall, 116 W. Center St., by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The proposed resolution would have property owners in the six project areas install new sidewalks at their own expense on or before July 16, 2021. The city commissioners can extend the installation deadline for work if the property owners can show the installation is still planned during 2021.
The property owners are instructed to to follow certain standards that include:
-- Building the sidewalks at least 4 feet, 8 inches in width.
-- Running the new sidewalks the entire length of the property.
-- Laying the concrete at least 4 inches thick.
-- Using concrete aggregate that is customarily used in the region.
-- Installing a gravel-based course at a depth of at least 3 inches.
-- Having the locations and grades of the sidewalks approved by the Madison Engineer's Office.
The city engineer's staff has estimated the sidewalk installation costs at $29.65 per linear foot for 4-inch sidewalks and $34.32 per linear foot for 6-inch sidewalks.
The property owners can hire their own contractor for the sidewalk project or use a city-hired contractor. City officials typically hire a sidewalk-installation contractor each year to perform the concrete work involved in building Americans with Disabilities Act-approved street crossings in the city.