Madison’s city commissioners authorized on Monday the re-submission of paperwork to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that asks for federal funding to help repair the rock walls along Park Creek.
Roxie Ebdrup, city administrative coordinator, said federal officials had returned the application to Madison for a second approval from the commission and a signature provided by Mayor Marshall Dennert. Ebdrup said no changes were made from the first application to the second application.
Flooding in September 2019 damaged portions of Park Creek -- namely rock and mortar walls lining portions of the creek – that city officials want to repair. The rock walls were constructed in 1937 and are intended to assist with flood control.
The creek section involved in the application runs from N. 5th St. to Egan Ave.