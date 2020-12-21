A son, Wesley Randal, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz., was born on Oct. 7 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, Calif., to Kayla and Blake Menor of Lincoln, Calif. Grandparents are Randy and Chellie Wiese of Madison and Bristan and Vicki Menor of Ramona. Great-grandparents are Marian Wiese of Madison, Connie Henning of Mt. Vernon and Gerald Menor of Mitchell.
