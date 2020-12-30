A daughter, Alidah Deborah Anne, weighing 6 lbs., was born on Sept. 5 at Brookings Health System to Emmeline and Jhett Weber of Elkton. Grandparents are Benjamin and Shally Elliott of Wentworth; Robert and the late Deborah (Nelson) Post of Ramona; and Jeffrey and Kathleen Weber of Hendricks, Minn. Great-grandmother is Rosemary Reynolds of Pipestone, Minn.
