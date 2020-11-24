Robbins' 60th anniversary is Thursday

Chuck and Phyllis Robbins, longtime Madison residents, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
The couple has four children and eight grandchildren.
Cards and greetings may be sent to 6303 Harbor Way, Wentworth, S.D., 57075.
