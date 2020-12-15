On Dec. 12, a "masked up" crew of Food Pantry volunteers provided over 6,000 pounds of food to 155 Lake County families. This Christmas food distribution was the 38th year of this important event. Along with the food, 274 children received about 600 gifts through the generosity of the many who "adopted" angels from the Angel Trees.
Special recognition is due Shirley Ebsen, Bobbi Janke, Arlene Weerheim, Amber Schmidt, Jennifer Gross, Deb Blanchette, Sarah Hock, Randy Wiese and Ed Hanson, who devoted many hours to organize this Christmas initiative.
In addition, Gary Klingbile, owner of Gary's Bakery, Nancy Sabbe and the crew from the Madison Public Library, and the Sinclair family, owners of Montgomery's Furniture, again graciously hosted an Angel Tree. The Madison Daily Leader and KJAM Radio both offered generous media coverage of this effort.
A host of other volunteers enabled the collection of gifts and the careful sorting and staging of both the gifts and food. Taken together with the many, many who contributed to and helped in other ways, 155 Lake County families and 274 children will have a merrier Christmas.
We wish to offer our heartfelt thanks to all who continue to support and sustain the Lake County Food Pantry through "adopting" Angels, making donations and helping in many other ways. Please accept best wishes and have a blessed Christmas season.
Jeff Nelson
Food Pantry president
Madison, Dec. 13