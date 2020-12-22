Madison Regional Health System announced that Dr. Bernard Heilman, family medicine physician, has decided to retire on Dec. 31 after 37 years of practicing medicine.
"Dr. Heilman has provided passionate care to our community that will have a lasting impact. The patient was always his first priority, and he represents health-care workers at their best. MRHS wants to thank Dr. Heilman for his dedication and leadership expertise throughout the years, and to note he will be truly missed," said Tammy Miller, CEO of MRHS.
Heilman has served the Madison area since July 1, 1986, totaling 34 years. He started his private practice in Pierre on July 1, 1983, then moved to Madison and began at Madison Medical Clinic on July 1, 1986. He opened the Northland Family Practice Clinic LTD in 1986 and merged his practice with MRHS in 2014.
Heilman has served as chief of staff multiple times and has been chair (physician leader) of the MRHS Trauma Department for many years.