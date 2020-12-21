The Howard Tigers placed second in the Madison Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, while the Madison Bulldogs placed fifth. Howard racked up 169 points;e the Bulldogs had 133.5.
Winning the team title was Harrisburg with 205 points. Following the Tigers were Howard 169, Chamberlain 150.5, Rapid City Stevens 149.5, Madison 133.5, Kingsbury County 105, Milbank 95, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67 and Dell Rapids 64.
Madison had one individual winner and three second-place finishers in the tournament.
Gaining the only individual title for the Bulldogs was Isaac Henry at 126 pounds. Henry opened the tournament with a 44-second pin against Chamberlain's Declan Tveit. In the semifinal match, Henry pinned Luke Steffensen of Kingsbury County in 1:19 to advance to the championship.
The Bulldog junior faced Chamberlain's junior Dominic Santiago in the championship bout. Henry beat Santiago 7-6 in the finals to claim the title and move his season record to 11-1.
Bulldogs who placed second were Caleb Hodges (106), Truman Stoller (120) and Riley Kearin (170).
The Howard Tigers had four individual champions and one second-place finisher.
Tate Miller at 106 went through the tournament unbeaten. He opened the day with a 42-second pin against Mikyle Weston of the Chamberlain. Miller recorded a 7-0 decision win in the semifinal match against Evan Eckholm of Rapid City Stevens.
In the championship match, Miller faced Hodges. Miller was able to pin Hodges in 3:16 to claim the title. Miller is currently 15-2.
Riley Genzlinger stayed unbeaten for the Tigers as he won the 132-pound class. Genzlinger had two pins to open the tournament -- a 1:17 pin over Quinn Long of Chamberlain and a 5:11 pin against Brayden Christenson of Milbank to put him into the championship bout. Genzlinger picked up a 4-0 decision win over Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County in the championship match. Genzlinger moved his overall record to 14-0.
Lane Miller picked up three wins on Saturday and recorded his 200th career win during the tournament. Miller opened the tournament with a pin over Madison's Jess Englert in 1:31. He followed that with a 49-second pin over Bryan Roselles of Rapid City Stevens in the semifinal match. In the championship match, it went to a tiebreaker before Miller gained a 4-3 win over Chamberlain's Gabe Skustad. Both wrestlers entered the championship match with records of 13-0.
John Callies was the fourth Howard wrestler who won an individual title. Callies went through the 160-pound division unbeaten. He opened the tournament with a 1:18 pin over Weston Mason of Dell Rapids. In the semifinal match, Callies earned a major decision win 10-0 against Chamberlain's Garret Ristau. In the championship match, Callies pinned Jace Jones of Harrisburg in 1:47. Callies improved to 14-0.
Kieffer Klinkhammer placed second in the 138-pound division.
The Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament was Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Beau Beavers at 138 pounds. The Pinner Award went to Harrisburg's Gavin Gulbranson, who had three pins in 3:12.