Late surge falls short for Lady Bulldogs

A late-game surge by the Madison Lady Bulldogs fell short on Thursday. The Lennox Orioles downed the Lady Bulldogs 39-35 in a Dakota XII Conference showdown in the Madison High School Gym.
Madison's Emmi Clarke scored with the first field goal with 6:52 left in first quarter, but it was all Lennox for the the remainder of the quarter as the Orioles built a 13-4 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Orioles 9-7 in the second period but still trailed 20-13 at intermission.
Madison went on a 7-0 run, which was capped off by a three-pointer by Sophia Vanden Bosch late in the third quarter to deadlock the score at 20-20.
The Orioles closed the third period with a 5-0 run and held a 25-20 lead.
Both teams traded three-pointers to begin the final stanza and Lennox held a five-point lead. Zoey Gerry pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within two as she completed a three-point play.
Madison made 13 of 40 field goals, 32.5%, and 6 of 8 free throws, 75%. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 36 rebounds.
Vanden Bosch ended the game with 14 points and two steals. Gerry and Clarke each scored seven points. Gerry had a team-high nine rebounds and four steals.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Juliana Hodges with four and Maycee Theede with three. Theede also had two steals.
Lennox made 15 of 43 field goals, 34.9%, and just 4 of 11 free throws, 36.4%. The Orioles snared 29 rebounds.
Mara Hinker and Jenaka Decou each scored 15 points for the Orioles. Hinker grabbed 10 rebounds and had three assists and two steals. Teagan Sanculi had three assists and two steals for the winners.
Madison (1-2 overall and in conference) will go to Garretson for the Entringer Scholarship game on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will face the Blue Dragons with the junior varsity contest starting at 1 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
JVs drop contest
Lennox topped Madison 38-30 in the junior varsity contest. Theede scored 11 points and had three rebounds and two steals to pace Madison.
Katie Sewell added six points, five rebounds and two blocks.