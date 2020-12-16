The Tri-Valley Mustangs swept the Madison Bulldogs in a Dakota XII Conference doubleheader at Tri-Valley on Tuesday night.
In the boys game, the Mustangs jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and went on to post a 56-41 win.
Aspen Dahl scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds to pace the Bulldogs. Carter Bergheim added 11 counters.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Connor Hively with nine, Logan Allbee five, Dillon Bickett two and Peyton Wolf one.
Hively grabbed three rebounds while Mickale Dohrer had three steals for the Bulldogs.
Nick Hass fired in 19 points for the Mustangs and Riley Haynes chipped in with eight counters.
Madison (1-1 overall and in conference) will host Lennox on Thursday in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. with the C game. The junior varsity and varsity games will follow.
JVs drop close game
Tri-Valley took advantage of 14 Madison turnovers and downed the Bulldogs 35-32 in the junior varsity contest.
Adam Roemen scored 13 points and had three steals for Madison. Aiden Jensen tossed in nine counters and snared seven rebounds.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Dohrer with four points, Bickett three, Cody Klein two and Wolf one.
Dohrer grabbed three offensive rebounds and ended the game with four.
C team wins
Madison rolled to a 40-25 win over Tri-Valley in the C game. Elijah Sims scored 14 points for the winners while Ben Brooks added seven.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Eli Barger with six points, Andrew Comes and Charles Callahan each with five and Thomas Mechels three.
GIRLS
The Madison Lady Bulldogs held a 15-13 lead after one period, but it was all Tri-Valley after that. The Mustangs outscored Madison 28-21 for the remainder of the game to pick up a 65-36 win.
Zoey Gerry was the only Lady Bulldog in double digits. She scored 13 points and also had four steals. Audrey Nelson added eight points and two steals. Abby Brooks pulled down six rebounds and had four blocks.
Tabor Teel poured in 22 points for the Mustangs while Blayne Gaeke added 12 counters and Paige Jewett chipped in with 11.
Madison (1-1 overall and in conference) will host Lennox in a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity game. The C game and varsity game will follow.
JVs and C team pick up wins
Madison won the junior varsity game 34-28. Katie Sewell scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two steals to pace the winners. Audrey Nelson had nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Megan Schouwenburg tossed in five points and added two rebounds and one block.
Madison won the C game 34-17. Karley Lurz scored 10 points and had three rebounds and three steals to lead with winners.
Ella Peterreins and Callie McDermott each had six points. Peterreins had three rebounds and four steals. McDermott added three rebounds and three steals.