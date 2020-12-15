The Howard Tigers had three individual champions and won the team title at the Ken Ruml Wrestling Invitational in Howard on Saturday.
The Tigers racked up 157.5 points to outdistance the field. Following the Tigers were McCook Central/Montrose 130, Parker 112, Parkston 96.5; Tri-Valley 92, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 87.5, Kingsbury County 73, Wagner 66.5, Webster 35, Flandreau 29, Hanson 7 and Deuel 6.
Winning individual titles for Howard were Riley Genzlinger (132), Lane Miller (152) and John Callies (160).
Genzlinger opened the tournament with a bye and then pinned Landon Sudbeck of Parkston in 2:42 to move into the championship match. He faced Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County in the championship and earned his second pin of the tournament in 5:41.
Miller received a first-round bye and then pinned Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley in 1:25 in his semifinal match. Miller slipped by Andy Johnson of Webster, 6-5 in the championship bout.
Callies had a first-round bye before pinning Jake Stone of Parker in 1:06 in the semifinal match. Callies recorded his second pin of the tournament against Parkston's Noah Mahoney in 4:14 in the championship match.
Howard also had four wrestlers -- Trent Feldhaus (113), Karsten Hamilton (126), Kieffer Klinkhammer (138) and Ty Beyer (170) -- who placed second in the tournament.
Howard will return to the mats on Saturday in the Madison Invitational. Action will begin at 10 a.m.
Individual results
106: Haeden Jorgenson (WEB) pinned Tate Miller (H), 5:31; Miller pinned Mason Bosworth (MVPC), :46; Miller pinned Brayden Wiese (FL), :34; Miller dec. over Karstyn Lhotak (WAG), 3-1; Trystan Traupel (MCM) won by forfeit over Miller. Miller fourth.
113: Trent Feldhaus (H) pinned Hayden Landmark (D), :40; Feldhaus pinned Dylan Christenson (FL), 3:34; Wyatt Anderson (Parker) pinned Feldhaus, 4:44. Feldhaus second.
120: Open.
126: Karsten Hamilton (H) pinned Ethan Johnson (KC), 1:22; Hamilton pinned Cole Ihnen (MCM), 1:17; Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) pinned Hamilton, 2:35. Hamilton second.
132: Riley Genzlinger (H), bye; Genzlinger pinned Landon Sudbeck (Parkeston), 2:42; Genzlinger pinned Dylan Zell (KC), 5:41. Genzlinger first.
138: Kieffer Klinkhammer (H), bye; Klinkhammer tech. fall over Connor Evan (Parker), 17-2; Jackson Remmers (MCM) dec. over Klinkhammer, 7-5. Klinkhammer second.
145: Jack Neises (H) pinned Korbin Whitley (D), 2:34; Porter Jensen (TV) dec. over Neises, 7-0; Drew Gerlach (MVPC) dec. over Neises, 5-2. Neises did not place.
152: Lane Miller (H), bye; Miller pinned Mason Hendrickson (TV), 1:25; Miller dec. Andy Johnson (WEB), 6-5. Miller first.
160: John Callies (H), bye; Callies pinned Jake Stone (Parker), 1:06; Callies pinned Noah Mahoney (Parkston), 4:14. Callies first.
170: Ty Beyer (H), bye; Beyer pinned Bryce Neugebauer (Parkston), :44; Kade Grocott (MCM) dec. over Beyer, 8-4. Beyer second.
182: Open.
220: Cole Pranger (MVPC) pinned Kaden Hofer (H), 5:19; Kain Gilligan (KC) pinned Hofer, 1:25. Hofer did not place.
285: William Rentz (H), bye; Kellen Cassidy (MVPC) pinned Rentz, :48; Rentz pinned Alex Huls (MCM), :10. Rentz third.