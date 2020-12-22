Chester picks up win at Entringer Scholarship Classic

The 23rd annual Michael J. Entringer Girls Scholarship Classic was held at various sites on Saturday.
The Garretson Blue Dragons downed the Madison Lady Bulldogs 70-57 at Garretson, despite an outstanding performance by Madison sophomore Zoey Gerry.
Gerry tossed in a game-high 30 points and snared eight rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sophia Vanden Bosch added 11 counters and had team highs in rebounds with 10 and steals with four.
Lizzie Olson scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven steals for the winners. Lily Ranschau added 16 counters, Jaelyn Benson 12 and Lauren Heesch 10.
Heesch had nine steals and Benson added five.
Garretson won the junior varsity game 56-12.
Flandreau 57, Colman-Egan 52
The Flandreau Fliers outlasted Colman-Egan 57-52 in an overtime contest at Colman.
Colman-Egan trailed 39-29 heading into the final eight minutes. The Hawks outscored Flandreau 20-10 in the final quarter to send the contest into overtime.
The Fliers outscored Colman-Egan 8-3 in the extra period.
Colman-Egan made 21 of 54 field goals, 38.9%, and 8 of 15 free throws, 53.3%. The Hawks pulled down 37 rebounds.
Josie Mousel tossed in a game-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace Colman-Egan. Mackenzie Hemmer added 17 points and three steals.
Flandreau made 20 of 49 field goals, 40.8%, and 12 of 27 free throws, 44.4%. The Fliers pulled down 34 rebounds.
Claire Sheppard had a double-double for the Fliers with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Bella Pavlis added 12 points and four assists. Maria Parsley chipped in with 11 counters.
Chester 58, Wilmot 51
The Chester Lady Flyers used a strong second half to slip by the Wilmot Wolves 58-51 at Chester.
Wilmot held a 25-23 halftime advantage before the Lady Flyers rallied. Chester outscored Wilmot 35-26 in the second half.
Chester made 14 of 23 free throws, 61%, and had 40 rebounds.
Emery Larson tossed in 17 points to lead the Lady Flyers. Emmerson Eppard added 14 points.
Breckyn Ewoldt grabbed 10 rebounds while Jayda Becker snared eight rebounds for Chester.
Wilmot made 11 of 21 free throws, 52%, and grabbed 26 rebounds.
Madeliyn Remund had 17 points for the Wolves while Madison Hulscher added 12. Marissa Getezalf pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four of Wilmot's five assists.
Baltic 60, O-R-R 48
Baltic outscored Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 33-20 in the second half and picked up a 60-48 win at Baltic.
"The Lady Raiders played hard against the Bulldogs," said O-R-R Coach Danny Frisby-Griffin. "Our players are growing together as a team."
The Lady Raiders held a slim lead, 28-27, at intermission. Baltic went on a 20-4 run in the third period to take control of the game.
"A cold-shooting third quarter had us digging out of a hole in the fourth quarter," Frisby-Griffin said. "The Bulldogs capitalized on some of our untimely miscues and prevented us from closing the gap."
O-R-R made 19 of 54 field goals, 35.2%, and 8 of 14 free throws, 57.1%. The Lady Raiders pulled 38 rebounds.
Alivia Bickett scored 18 points and had seven rebounds to pace the Lady Raiders.
"Alivia had a breakout performance," said Frisby-Griffin.
Julia Trygstad added 15 points and dished out seven of the Lady Raiders' eight assists.
Paige Hanson grabbed 10 rebounds and Alivia Bickett snared nine for O-R-R.
Baltic made 19 of 55 field goals, 34.5%, and 16 of 23 free throws, 69.6%. The Bulldogs pulled down 37 rebounds.
Sami Polzin tossed in a game-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Berklee Erickson chipped in with 15 points. Cami Artz snared a game-high 14 rebounds.