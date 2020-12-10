Danelle Keninger, the Madison Lady Bulldogs' second-year basketball coach, welcomed 18 girls to the first practice of the season. While she has no returning starters, there are eight returning letter-winners.
Letter-winners back this year are seniors Abby Brooks, Julie Hodges, Emmi Clarke and Sophia Vanden Bosch; juniors Kaitlyn Sewell and Abby Morse; sophomore Zoey Gerry; and freshman Audrey Nelson.
Gerry averaged 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a reserve last season.
"Vanden Bosch and Hodges played valuable minutes last year and bring energy and leadership to the court," Keninger said. "Clarke is a strong shooter. Brooks is strong on defense, rebounds and blocked shots."
According to Keninger, the Lady Bulldogs have hard workers and great leadership as the new season gets under way.
"We also move up and down the floor well and play intense defense," she said.
"We play in a tough Dakota XII Conference," she said. "Every game we will have to show up and play hard the entire time."
Keninger tabs Tea Area as the team to beat in their tough conference.
"They return an All-State player, Olivia Ritter, and have a strong supporting cast around her," she said.
Other teams that will challenge for the conference crown are West Central, Tri-Valley and Dakota Valley.
"West Central is always strong. They return several starters and a top player who missed last season due to an injury," Keninger said.
Madison lost six players to graduation from last year's team that went 10-12: Kendra Leighton, Brianna Steuerwald, Morgan Anderson, Grace Nelson, Lexie Roemen and Kiley Klein.
Assisting Keninger this season are Mitch Brooks and Ashley Bult.
"Preseason has been going great. Every girl comes daily to get better," Keninger said. "The coaching staff is really excited to see what these girls can do on a basketball court. They are very sports-savvy and have placed in many state events like volleyball and softball."
Madison will go to Elk Point to face the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies on Saturday with the C game starting at 1 p.m.