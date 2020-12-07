Bill Koob, age 81, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System.
Memorial Mass will be 11 AM on Friday, December 11th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Knights of Columbus Rosary to follow. Inurnment will be in Ss. Simon & Jude Catholic Cemetery, Flandreau at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Ss. Simon & Jude Catholic Cemetery, Flandreau at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.
William Joseph Koob was born September 11, 1939 in Lake Wilson, MN to Cyril and Olivia (Gaul) Koob. While growing up, Bill was a good student, hardworking, loved hunting and playing basketball. He farmed and loved tractors. In his spare time, he even built two for tractor pulling. He graduated from Lake Wilson High School in 1957. In 1961, he graduated from St. Thomas University in St. Paul with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and accounting. Just after graduation, Bill served in the US Army for 3 years, serving 2 years in Germany.
On July 3, 1965, Bill married Judy Schuyler in Flandreau, SD at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and to this union two children were born. They settled in Fairmont, MN and Bill worked as a Blockman for Allis Chalmers on Highway 14 from Pierre to Brookings. After a few years, the young couple moved to Worthington, MN and Bill worked for his uncle's Case IH dealership called Koob Implement.
In 1969, he became an IRS agent in Minneapolis and St. Paul. He became a case manager and with his "hard work" mentality, he gained many awards for his achievements during his 35 years of service. Bill always put in the extra work needed to become better at his job and in 1975, he became a certified public accountant. While working for the IRS, Bill organized many of the company retreats at Demontreauville, MN.
While living in Lino Lakes, MN, Bill became a hobby farmer, and he would hunt often with his American Water Spaniels. Bill & Judy retired in 2001 and moved to Madison to be closer to family and hunting. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Madison American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy of Madison; son, Cyril (Rose) of St. Paul; daughter, Julie (Steve) Sabot of Farmington, MN; four grandchildren, Jordan, Emily, Jessica and Austin; four brothers, Douglas (Ruth) of Platte City, MO, Kevin of Slayton, MN, Les (Sue) of Bloomington, MN and Greg of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Katherine (Ted) LaPlant of Rosemount, MN; aunt, Elaine Gaul of Fulda, MN; brother-in-law, Bill (Eileen) Schuyler; sisters-in-law, Angie Schuyler of Lennox, SD, Janice (Paul) Bohling of Aberdeen, SD, Luann Smith of Seattle, WA and Sharon Smith of Rochester, MN; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony Koob; sister, Pauline Robinson and many uncles and aunts.