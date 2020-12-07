Larry Riden

Larry Edward Riden, 84, of Howard, died on Dec. 2, 2020, at Madison Regional Health.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 12, at Belleview Lutheran Cemetery in Howard. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Riden was born on Dec. 6, 1935, at Canova to Harley and Esther (Fjellestad) Riden. He married Joan Hoeye on Feb. 22, 1964, at DeSmet.
Survivors include his wife, Joan of Brandon; a daughter, LeAnne (Cory) Bouma; a granddaughter; and a sister, Elloween (Gert) Boyles.
