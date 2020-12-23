The McCook Central/Montrose held the lead at each quarter break en route to a 47-46 non-conference win against the Howard Lady Tigers on Friday night at Howard.
The Fighting Cougars held a 25-20 halftime lead.
Howard made 18 of 53 field goals, 34%, and 4 of 6 free throws, 66.7%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 22 rebounds.
Kenedy Koepsell tossed in 20 points for the Lady Tigers. Kate Connor grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
McCook Central made 17 of 44 field goals, 38.6%, and 9 of 15 free throws, 60%. The Fighting Cougars snared 24 rebounds.
Ashtyn Wobig scored 23 points for the winners. Madison Koepsell added 11 counters, nine rebounds and three steals.