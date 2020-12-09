Lady Bulldogs roll past West Central/Montrose

Madison had two gymnasts place in the top five of the All-Around competition and the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 134.35 to 117.10 win over the West Central/Montrose Trojans in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Madison Gymnastics Center.
Madison senior Isabel Gors placed second in the All-Around competition with a 33.60; freshman Lexi Hirsch was third with a 32.35.
Winning the All-Around title was the Trojans' Averi Schmeichel with a 34.65.
The Lady Bulldogs had two individual winners. Gors placed first on the bars with an 8.65 and second in the floor exercise with a 9.00.
Madison junior Raena Rost placed first on the beam with an 8.40. She also tied for first on the vault with a 9.00 with West Central/Montrose's Averi Schmeichel. Rost was third in the floor exercise with an 8.95.
Madison is scheduled to host Huron on Tuesday in a dual at the Madison Gymnastics Center at 6:30 p.m. This is the last meet until January.
Junior varsity picks up win
The Madison junior varsity team rolled to 113.75 to 82.85 win over the Trojans on Tuesday night.
Julia Dossett had a big night for Madison. She won the all-around competition with a score of 30.00 and she won the vault competition with an 8.10. Dossett also placed second on the bars 7:35 and third on the beam 7.60.
Maggie Engebretson picked up a pair of individual wins on the beam 7.75 and in the floor exercise with an 8.45.
Caymen Ferber placed first on the bars with a 7.35.