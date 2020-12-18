Bulldogs gain second win of season

The Madison Bulldogs hung on for a 47-36 Dakota XII Conference win over the Lennox Orioles on Thursday night in the Madison High School Gym.
Madison jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead behind the play of Carter Bergheim, who scored five of the Bulldogs' points. The Orioles went on a 6-0 run to gain an 8-7 lead late in the opening quarter.
Dillon Bickett put the Bulldogs back on top 10-8 when he drained a three-pointer just before the end of the quarter.
Madison broke open the game in the second period, outscoring Lennox 13-3 for a 23-11 halftime lead.
Both teams scored 10 points in the third period. Bergheim scored all of the Bulldogs' third-quarter points and Madison held a 12-point advantage.
A three-pointer by Bickett and a field goal by Logan Allbee put the Bulldogs on top 38-24.
Lennox was able to cut the deficit to seven, 43-36, with less than a minute to play before Bergheim sealed the victory by draining four free throws.
Madison made 18 of 41 field goals, 43.9%, and 7 of 16 from the charity stripe, 43.8%. The Bulldogs pulled down 40 rebounds.
Bergheim ended the game with 23 points to pace the winners. Bickett produced seven points off the bench.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Connor Hively, Aspen Dahl and Allbee, each scoring four points; Adam Roemen with three; and Nate Ricke with two.
Albee pulled down nine rebounds and dished out six of the Bulldogs' 13 assists. Hively snared eight rebounds.
Lennox made 14 of 53 field goals, 26.4%, and just 2 of 6 free throws, 33.3%. The Orioles pulled down 31 rebounds.
Porter Ihnen had a double-double for Lennox with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two assists.
JVs win
Madison won the junior varsity game 38-31. Bickett tossed in 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace Madison.
Aiden Jensen added eight counters and nine rebounds. Peyton Wolf and Mickale Dohrer each scored four points. Wolf snared seven rebounds while Dohrer added four rebounds.
C team drops close game
Lennox won the C game 49-45. Andrew Comes tossed in 14 points while Elijah Sims added 12 for Madison.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Charles Callahan with eight, Ben Brooks five, Eli Barger four and Carsen Schneider two.