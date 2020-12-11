The Madison School Board will consider a couple of coronavirus pandemic-related issues when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the combined high school/middle school library.
The school board members will consider establishing a COVID-19 leave bank for 2020-21 and having the school district establish COVID-19 incentive pay.
With work under way at approving vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infections, health experts calculate that the public could see the current pandemic evolve into a controlled situation through widespread inoculations by the end of 2021, or even by fall of 2021. In recent months, Madison's public schools have worked at maintaining an adequate staff of substitute teachers, bus drivers and other employees.
Among the personnel changes that the board members will consider are the hirings of Benjamin Champion as a high school musical accompanist to replace Darbi Howell effective on Dec. 1 and Carson Hunsley and Ally Balogh as playground supervisors.
After listening to any public comments from individuals and reviewing school administrators' reports, the board members will consider:
-- Acting on recommendations from the health insurance committee.
-- Approving a supplemental budget that contains some pandemic-related expenses.
-- Acting on the purchase of a coach bus for school activities.